|
|
Susan Lee Gooden
Wilmington - Susan Lee Gooden, 60, beloved daughter of Robert and Betty Gooden, passed away on April 24. She was a 1977 graduate of John Dickinson High School and worked at Elwyn Institute and the DuPont Experimental Station. Susie was a longtime member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church and helped teach Sunday School for years.
She collected postcards and commemorative spoons and was a huge fan of classic TV shows, Barry Manilow (attended 4 concerts!), John Travolta, George Clooney, Joe Biden, and anything purple.
Susie is survived by her devoted mother, Betty, and brothers Robert, Gary (Susan), and John (Donna), goddaughter niece Kirsten Gooden, nieces Jennifer Loughrige (Steve) and Heather Kennedy, nephews Matt, Andrew, and Bobby Gooden, along with great-nieces and nephews Shannon, Mattilynn, Brooke, Cole, Taylor, and Colton.
Special thanks to the staff at Manor Care Pike Creek for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 1301 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806. A celebration of Susie's life will be held once it's safe to gather.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020