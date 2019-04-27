|
|
Susan McLaughlin
Wilmington - Susan Marie McLaughlin (nee Lewis) passed peacefully into eternal life on April 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. Sue was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 25, 1945 to Charles and Kathleen (nee Allen) Lewis. She graduated from Upper Darby HS in 1963 and Pierce College in 1965. She was a medical secretary for many years but especially enjoyed her most recent work at the duPont Hospital gift shop. In 1968, she married William McLaughlin, the man who literally saved her from the deep end of the pool, and together they built a loving family.
Sue was a devoted Catholic who lived her faith each day and fostered faith in others through her example as well as through the 21 years that she devoted to the RCIA program at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was also committed to Respect Life causes.
Sue valued life as a gift from God, even in illness. Instead of dwelling on "Why me?" her faith enabled her to defy expectations and the limitations that others believed her disease would place on her. She imparted many invaluable lessons about life and death, including by allowing others the honor of walking through her journey in illness and sharing her joy about meeting Jesus with her grandchildren.
Sue is predeceased by her parents and brothers, Charles and Steven Lewis. She is deeply missed by her husband of 50 years as well as her daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Chris Hullinger, Terri and Tim Schauf, and Katie and Dave Hancox. Her grandchildren, Nate, Grace, Faith, and Gabe Hullinger, William and Natalie Schauf, and Luke and Liam Hancox, also mourn the loss of Mom Mom. Sue was cherished by everyone who knew her, including many close friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home (3924 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803). Visitation will continue on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (4701 Weldin Road Wilmington, DE 19803) with Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine (10 Old Church Road Wilmington, DE 19807). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests monetary and/or blood donations to the Blood Bank of Delmarva (100 Hygeia Drive Newark, DE 19713). Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019