|
|
Susan Morrissey Ledyard
- - Our beloved Susan died on July 23rd. Her passing is mourned by the many friends and family who knew and loved her.
Susan was born in West Chester, PA to Jack and Serena Morrissey. She was the wife of Benjamin Ledyard. She loved him and, in turn, was loved dearly. Ben and Susan made their home in Wilmington, DE.
Susan is a graduate of Upland Country Day School, The Tatnall School, Georgetown University, and San Francisco State University where she received a Master's Degree in Education. She taught English for a year in the former Czechoslovakia, and later at Skyline High School in Oakland, CA. After returning to the Delaware Valley, Susan began teaching Language Arts at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, PA. She taught there for the last 13 years.
Susan was a gifted teacher--respected by her peers, loved by her students. She was a master of the English language and a voracious reader. Ever the bookworm, she combined that with a love of the outdoors. Nothing made her happier than sitting on the Stone Harbor beach with a good book.
Susan was a thinker, a debater and a warrior for the rights of all people. She was not a fan of the Oxford comma and did not suffer pretensions gladly. She was also a daughter, sister, spouse, aunt, and proud step-mom. Her love for her family and friends ran deep. Friendships were measured in decades, not years.
Along with her husband and parents, Susan is survived by step-daughters Amory and Alexandra Ledyard, sisters Serena (Missy) Morrissey and Meg Morrissey Heinicke, brother John P. Morrissey Jr., brother-in-law Malcolm Heinicke, nieces Charlotte and Greta Heinicke and nephew Alexander Heinicke.
We are grateful for the fifty years we had with Susan, and we'll miss her wit, wisdom and humor. We love you Susan. Our lives will not be the same without you.
The family is planning to host a Celebration of Susan in August. Donations in her name may be made to the ACLU of Delaware at 100 W.10th Street, Suite 706 Wilmington, DE 19801 or www.aclu-de.org.
Published in The News Journal on July 29, 2019