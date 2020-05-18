My heartfelt condolences to Jamie and all of Susans family. May God bring you peace
Susan Q. Dawson
Warwick, Maryland - Susan passed away quietly and peacefully on May 11th holding the hands of her husband Jamie and her good friend Alice.
Born on January 8, 1950 in Holly Oak, Delaware, she grew up in a loving but hectic home. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic School in Claymont, Delaware and went on to graduate from Ursuline Academy Catholic High School in Wilmington. She was always proud to say that she was number 12 of 15 children and would often sarcastically add that she was the only "normal one." She was quick witted and whether you were family, friend, or stranger, no one escaped her sarcasm and wit even if she knew you or not. A devoted Catholic, she treasured going to weekly mass. In her adult life, she was hampered with medical problems brought on by spinal dysraphism and wore braces on both legs. She had to use a walker to assist her in mobilization. She never complained because she would always say that there were many people worse off than her. Because of her disability, she had to take early retirement from Christiana Care in 2001 where she worked initially as a unit clerk and later as a pharmacy tech.
Susan was predeceased by her parents John T. Quinn and Catherine Riley Quinn, her sister Anastasia Quinn Sillett, and her brother Leonard A. Quinn.
She is survived by her husband James H. Dawson III, her brother J. Timothy Quinn (Mary), sister Mary Ellen Brown (Tommy), brother James C. Quinn (Cindy), Sister in-law Mary Ann (Leonard-deceased), sister Roseann Quinn S.S.J, brother Michael V. Quinn (Patricia), sister Catherine Hazzard (Thomas), brother Kevin Quinn, brother Dennis Quinn (Colleen), sister M. Regina Igo (Patrick - deceased), brother Philip Quinn (Susan), brother Sean Quinn (Doris), sister Anne Vanneman (Brad).
The family would like to thank Rae Ann and Michelle from Amedisys Hospice for the home care they provided in her final days.
Due to the Covid19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. For updates Visit https://www.daniels-hutchison.com/obituary/susan-dawson.
Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 24, 2020.