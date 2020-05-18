Susan Q. Dawson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Q. Dawson

Warwick, Maryland - Susan passed away quietly and peacefully on May 11th holding the hands of her husband Jamie and her good friend Alice.

Born on January 8, 1950 in Holly Oak, Delaware, she grew up in a loving but hectic home. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic School in Claymont, Delaware and went on to graduate from Ursuline Academy Catholic High School in Wilmington. She was always proud to say that she was number 12 of 15 children and would often sarcastically add that she was the only "normal one." She was quick witted and whether you were family, friend, or stranger, no one escaped her sarcasm and wit even if she knew you or not. A devoted Catholic, she treasured going to weekly mass. In her adult life, she was hampered with medical problems brought on by spinal dysraphism and wore braces on both legs. She had to use a walker to assist her in mobilization. She never complained because she would always say that there were many people worse off than her. Because of her disability, she had to take early retirement from Christiana Care in 2001 where she worked initially as a unit clerk and later as a pharmacy tech.

Susan was predeceased by her parents John T. Quinn and Catherine Riley Quinn, her sister Anastasia Quinn Sillett, and her brother Leonard A. Quinn.

She is survived by her husband James H. Dawson III, her brother J. Timothy Quinn (Mary), sister Mary Ellen Brown (Tommy), brother James C. Quinn (Cindy), Sister in-law Mary Ann (Leonard-deceased), sister Roseann Quinn S.S.J, brother Michael V. Quinn (Patricia), sister Catherine Hazzard (Thomas), brother Kevin Quinn, brother Dennis Quinn (Colleen), sister M. Regina Igo (Patrick - deceased), brother Philip Quinn (Susan), brother Sean Quinn (Doris), sister Anne Vanneman (Brad).

The family would like to thank Rae Ann and Michelle from Amedisys Hospice for the home care they provided in her final days.

Due to the Covid19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. For updates Visit https://www.daniels-hutchison.com/obituary/susan-dawson.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
May 19, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Jamie and all of Susans family. May God bring you peace
during this very difficult time.
Carole Pinghera
May 19, 2020
Aunt Susan you will be missed. Uncle Jamie and all my aunts and uncles you are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love Cathi and Brian Fitzharris
Cathi
Family
May 18, 2020
I will miss her witt
May 18, 2020
John Herrman
Friend
May 18, 2020
Susan will be missed by me and all of my family. She was one of a kind...so much fun! Christmas at the Lange's will not be the same without her. My condolences to all of her family and especially her beloved husband Jamie. Love and Prayers, Linda
Linda Lange
May 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kevin P. Quinn
Brother
May 16, 2020
Condolences to the Quinn Family. May she RIP.
Gerry and Nancy Samson
Friend
May 16, 2020
So sorry for her passing. I have fond memories of working with her for many years. She was a sincere and lovely woman.
Skip Hamill
Coworker
May 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of this very special lovely lady . Prayers for her family And friends.
Donna Dunning
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved