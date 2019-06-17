|
|
Susan Swank Cullen
North Fort Myers, FL - Susan Swank Cullen (Amoroso), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Sue had a very generous heart and welcomed anyone and everyone into her home. Her sense of humor was appreciated by all who knew her.
Sue worked at Acme in Delaware and Winn Dixie in Florida, but her most important role in life was that of mother to her two girls. She devoted the majority of her life to them.
Sue retired to Florida with her husband where they spent the last 17 years enjoying the sunny weather, Disney, and their three dogs, Lucy, Molly, and Tinker.
Sue is survived by her husband William Carl Cullen, her girls Shellee Patterson (Pat) and Penney Baughman (John), her step-daughter Tracy Campbell (Dennis), her sister-in-law Janice Harrison, her siblings JoAnne Spoonamore and Carroll Amoroso, her five grandchildren, and her great grandson.
A memorial service in Sue's honor will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Salem United Methodist Church, 469 Salem Church Rd, Newark, DE 19702.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hope Hospice House, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909.
Published in The News Journal on June 17, 2019