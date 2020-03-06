|
Susie R. Ramirez
Middletown, DE - Susie R. Ramirez age 93 of Middletown, DE passed away on March 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Los Angeles, CA.
to the late Ralph And Petra Rodriguez. Susie was devoted to her family and she was their fun and feisty treasure. She loved family gatherings and everyone loved her Mexican meals. Susie enjoyed traveling, playing cards, the casino, old western movies, eating out and painting ceramics at the Howard Weston Sr. Center.
Susie is survived by her daughter Diane Frasher (Ron), her son Julio Ramirez (Esther), 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years Joseph O. Ramirez, son Joseph R. Ramirez, brother Manuel and her parents.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, March 12 from 10-11 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Susie's life will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be private at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Howard J. Weston Community & Senior Center, 1 Bassett Avenue, New Castle, DE 19720 For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
