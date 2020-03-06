Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
1926 - 2020
Susie R. Ramirez Obituary
Susie R. Ramirez

Middletown, DE - Susie R. Ramirez age 93 of Middletown, DE passed away on March 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Los Angeles, CA.

to the late Ralph And Petra Rodriguez. Susie was devoted to her family and she was their fun and feisty treasure. She loved family gatherings and everyone loved her Mexican meals. Susie enjoyed traveling, playing cards, the casino, old western movies, eating out and painting ceramics at the Howard Weston Sr. Center.

Susie is survived by her daughter Diane Frasher (Ron), her son Julio Ramirez (Esther), 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years Joseph O. Ramirez, son Joseph R. Ramirez, brother Manuel and her parents.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, March 12 from 10-11 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Susie's life will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be private at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Howard J. Weston Community & Senior Center, 1 Bassett Avenue, New Castle, DE 19720 For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020
