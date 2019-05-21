Services
Fleischauer Funeral Home
48 West Market Street
Greenwood, DE 19950
(302) 349-4568
Graveside service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollywood Cemetery
Harrington-Milford Road
Harrington, DE
Harrington - Suzanne Jones, 86 of Harrington passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, where she had resided the last few years of her life.

She was born in Milford, the daughter of the late Dr. William T. Chipman and Pearl Parker Chipman.

Suzanne had a very unique personality that was partially passed down from her locally famous and colorful father, Doc Chipman, whom she was very proud of. Even so, she definitely was her own person full of energy and spunk. Suzanne was a simple person who enjoyed her dogs and would spoil them rotten; her trucks and riding around; bicycling; horseback riding; and her friends. She loved to buy jewelry not for herself but to give away to her friends so they could enjoy it.

Besides her parent's she was preceded in death by her husband Ken Jones whom she loved very much and missed dearly.

She is survived by her friends, especially Faye Thompson and Janette Hobbs.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 am, at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington-Milford Road, Harrington, DE 19952.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any organization of your choice that supports animals.

Arrangements will be handled by Fleischauer Funeral Home, Greenwood.
Published in The News Journal on May 21, 2019
