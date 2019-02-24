|
|
Suzanne Lincoln
Wilmington - Suzanne Lincoln, 83, of Wilmington Delaware, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1935 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania and raised in Huntingdon Pennsylvania. Suzanne was the daughter of Richard William Sheffer of York PA and Marjorie Swigart Sheffer of Huntingdon, PA. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Arthur B. Lincoln; her two children, Colonel Richard Koeneke and wife Julia Koeneke of San Diego, CA; her daughter, Beth Koeneke of San Francisco, CA; and her seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kara, Joseph, Michael, Nicholas, Patrick and Liam. Suzanne was a graduate of Drexel University, Class of 1957. She worked at Strawbridge & Clothier in both Exton and at the Christiana Mall until she retired.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Philip's Lutheran Church located at 5320 Limestone Road, Wilmington DE 19808 with Reverend Patrick Downes officiating. Lunch will be served in the church community room immediately following the service. Internment at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. There will be no separate visitation. Please plan on staying after the service to share stories of her remarkable life, meet Suzie's family and friends, and have lunch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the youth program at St Philip's Lutheran Church. Click here to donate. http://www.stphilips.us/give-to-st-philips-ministry/. Suzie was an active member of her church and thought highly of their youth program. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and friend. She was funny, kind, and generous. She was quick to smile and laugh and loved a good story. She will be missed by all who knew her. To send condolences visit:www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019