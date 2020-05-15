Suzanne Monroe "Sue" Wickersham
Hockessin - Suzanne Monroe "Sue" Wickersham, age 73, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Rollin and Marie (Devine) Monroe. Sue was a beautiful woman both inside and out. She was dedicated to her family and will be remembered as a loving sister, aunt, and friend. Sue was a dedicated employee of Winterthur Museum and Gardens for over 46 years.
She doted on her nieces, "nephews", grandnephew and grandniece. You never knew when a special surprise would show up at your doorstep because she saw something "that you just had to have". Sue's friends considered her a sister. She was a kind and caring woman, giving of herself in many ways. When someone was in need, she was the 1st to help out.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, David B. Wickersham; and her precious Yorkies, Luvie, Beau, Bonnie, Meg and Max. She is survived by her brother, Gary Monroe (Lee); nieces, Kirsten Pitrizzi (Mark) and Rebecca Roeper (Stephen); grandnephew, Zachary Roeper; grandniece, Carleigh Roeper; and her "sister", Beverly Dahl.
Due to current conditions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue's memory to Delaware Alliance for Animal Welfare Groups, Inc. at https://www.daawgs.org/info/donate
Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.