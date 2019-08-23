|
|
Suzanne R. Balback
Wilmington - Suzanne R. Balback, age 79, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019