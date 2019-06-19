|
Suzanne Wright
Elkton - Suzanne Wright, age 55, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Intensive Care Unit at Christiana Hospital.
She was a graduate of Archbishop John Carrol High School Class of 1981, attended Lycoming College on a Basketball Scholarship, and received an Associate's Degree from Widener University. Suzanne worked 25 years in the credit card banking industry as a Senior Loan Underwriter with MBNA and JP Morgan Chase. She was frequently recognized as a business leader in the department.
Suzanne was so very much loved by her family and friends and deeply saddened by her passing. Her nieces and nephew always like to tell fond stories about their "Aunt Suzie" or "Sham-Poodle". She enjoyed traveling to Jamaica with her husband Glenn and also the beaches of Mexico with "The Sisters" and Pappy.
Survived by her husband Glenn, mother and father-in-law Micki and Kemp Wright, sister-in-law Kimberly (Rob) Dvorak, sisters Linda (Enzo) Natali, Diane (Don) Reynolds, Nancy (Andy) Hartman, brother Edward Jarrell, brother-in-law Al (Belle) Natali, many nieces and nephews: Melanie, Lexi Grace, Kelly, Danielle, Don, Rachel, Kelly Jean, Elisa, Tori, and Laura Michelle. She is predeceased by her parents Edward and Joan Jarrell, and her beloved dog of 17 years Princess Grace.
Her husband Glenn would like to send special thanks to the Cecil County Sheriff's Department, Cecil County Paramedics Unit, and the ICU team at Christiana Hospital for all their help with Suzanne in her time of need.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:30AM at St. Mary of the Assumption, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE. Friends may call starting at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or the SPCA of the donor's choice.
Published in The News Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019