Sylvester J. Capuano
Ocean View - Passed away April 4, 2020. Mr. Capuano, born January 22, 1924 in Wilmington, Delaware was the son of John and Loretta Capuano. He grew up helping his father harvest vegetables from his garden to sell in the neighborhoods of Wilmington. He learned plumbing, carpentry and electrician trades, and lived through the Great Depression. In 1943, at age 19, he enlisted in the U.S Navy to serve in the Pacific Theatre during WW II. At the end of the war, like so many of "The Greatest Generation" he quietly returned home, worked hard and proudly raised a prospering family with his beloved wife, Ursula. In 1981, Mr. Capuano retired from Delmarva Power and Light after 30 plus years of service. In retirement he continued his love of hard work, hand built a home in Ocean View, Delaware and watched his family grow. In later years, widowed and nearly blind, he took solace through long walks down route 26 to St. Ann's Catholic Church for daily mass, volunteered for most any work detail and visited neighbors and friends and Giant and M&T Bank. Throughout a life of self-reliance he remained strong, proud and infinitely supportive of his family.
Mr. Capuano is survived by his beloved daughters Paula Capuano, Anne Breitenstein and her husband Theo, Kathy Robertson and her husband Bradley, and his grandchildren Alexandra Travis and her husband Sterling, Lindsay Robertson, John Robertson and Bradley Robertson. He is preceded in death by his wife Ursula and cherished son John Sylvester Capuano.
We love you and will miss you dearly.
Due to the COVID -19 pandemic all services will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020