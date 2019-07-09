|
Sylvia A. Harrison
Wilmington - Age 69, daughter of the late Rev. Sylvester Cook, Sr., and Pauline E. Cook, was born September 21, 1949 in Wilmington, DE. She departed this life June 22, 2019 in Christiana Care Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Clarence S. Harrison III: children, Candace, Jeremiah, Shawn, Shanon, Derek, and Sonny Taylor; also survived by a host of grandchildren other relatives and many friends. Funeral 11AM Thurs., July 11th at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Silverbrook Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019