Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sylvia Candelora Obituary
Sylvia Candelora

Wilmington - Passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019.

She was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated from Claymont High School.

Sylvia married Joseph Candelora and took pride in raising their family.

She enjoyed trips to the beaches as well as fishing.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1997. She will be dearly missed by her son, step-son, and step-daughter. Aunt Sylvia was a second mother to her beloved nieces and nephews. She was a doting "mom-mom" to her 8 grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service on Friday, March 1 at 11:00 am at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilm. DE 19805. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10-11 am. Interment will be private.

Published in The News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
