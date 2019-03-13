|
|
Sylvia Jean (Sidoni) "Sibby" Mack
Bear - Sylvia Jean Mack, age 80, born in Bellaire, OH, passed away in Bear, DE on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was a homemaker.
Sylvia is survived by her loving son, Joseph M. Mack and his wife, Diana of Bear, DE; 2 grandchildren, Christine and Ryan; and a brother, John Sidon, Jr of St Clairsville, OH.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & S. Harrison Sts., Wilmington, DE. Visitation will begin in church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow Mass in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton-Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019