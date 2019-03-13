Services
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-5114
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Hedwig Church
Linden & S. Harrison Sts.
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hedwig Church
Linden & S. Harrison Sts.
Wilmington, DE
Sylvia Jean "Sibby" (Sidoni) Mack

Sylvia Jean "Sibby" (Sidoni) Mack Obituary
Sylvia Jean (Sidoni) "Sibby" Mack

Bear - Sylvia Jean Mack, age 80, born in Bellaire, OH, passed away in Bear, DE on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was a homemaker.

Sylvia is survived by her loving son, Joseph M. Mack and his wife, Diana of Bear, DE; 2 grandchildren, Christine and Ryan; and a brother, John Sidon, Jr of St Clairsville, OH.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & S. Harrison Sts., Wilmington, DE. Visitation will begin in church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow Mass in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton-Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713.

John F. Yasik Funeral Services

To send condolences,Yasikfuneralhome.com

302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
