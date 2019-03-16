|
Sylvia T. Boc
Bear - Sylvia T. (Domulewicz) Boc, age 82, of Bear, DE passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Sylvia was a homemaker. She enjoyed the beach, cooking, dancing and spending time with family. She also was an avid football fan.
She was a member of St. Hedwig Church, the Holy Rosary Society, was associated with the Jeanne Jugan residence and was an auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary.
She is survived by her sons, John (Mille) Boc Jr., Michael Boc and Thomas (Tammy) Boc ; her daughters, Donna (Ray) Jubb and Deborah (David) Grohol; a daughter-in-law, Janice Myers; 9 grandchildren, Jennifer, Justin, Daniel, Stephanie, Sarah, Kristen, Nick, Jason and Chris; 2 great grandchildren, Kollin and Nathan; and her sisters, Mary Ann Murphy and Joanne Puff. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, John Boc in 2007 and her son, Robert Boc in 2011.
A Mass of Christian will be held on Wednesday, March, 20, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & S. Harrison Sts., Wilmington, DE. Burial will follow in the Cathedral Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 from 5-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to: , P.O.Box 50, Memphis, TN 03101.
