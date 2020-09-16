Tainikka "Nikki" Saunders
Wilmington, DE - Age 47, departed this life on September 07, 2020. Nikki is survived by 1 son, Ali Richard Saunders; father, James Saunders; mother, Brenda Saunders; 3 children in love, 5 grandchildren; 11 godchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. There will be a public viewing from 6PM-8PM on Mon., September 21, 2020 at Bethel AME Church, 604 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE 19802. Her funeral services will take place 11 AM Tues., September 22, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE 19802; viewing from 9:00AM until 10:45 AM only. Burial, Silverbrook Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
302.652.8887