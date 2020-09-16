1/1
Tainikka "Nikki" Saunders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tainikka's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tainikka "Nikki" Saunders

Wilmington, DE - Age 47, departed this life on September 07, 2020. Nikki is survived by 1 son, Ali Richard Saunders; father, James Saunders; mother, Brenda Saunders; 3 children in love, 5 grandchildren; 11 godchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. There will be a public viewing from 6PM-8PM on Mon., September 21, 2020 at Bethel AME Church, 604 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE 19802. Her funeral services will take place 11 AM Tues., September 22, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE 19802; viewing from 9:00AM until 10:45 AM only. Burial, Silverbrook Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Congo Legacy Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved