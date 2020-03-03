|
Ted Nicholas Peterson
It is with great sadness that the family of Ted Nicholas Peterson announces his passing on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Toronto, Canada at the age of 85. He was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey to Julia and Charles Peterson. Known to friends as "Nick" he will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Bethany and his children, Steven Peterson, his wife Paula, Nikki Campbell, her husband Donald, Dave Peterson, his fiancé Alada, and Mark Peterson. He will also be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren, Brittany Morreale, her husband Mike and his grandson Alexander Campbell. In the 1960's and early 70's he had his own candy and ice cream business called "Peterson's House of Fudge" in the Wilmington, Delaware area and surrounding states. In 1973, adopting the pen name "Ted Nicholas" he wrote his first book; "How To Form Your Own Corporation Without a Lawyer for Under $50." The book became an all-time bestseller. During that time he founded "The Company Corporation" which still helps individuals get incorporated. He also started his own publishing company, "Enterprise Publishing, Inc." As a bestselling author he went on to write many more. With the help from his wife Bethany he conducted marketing seminars around the world. He was also a world-renowned expert in the art of copywriting. There was hardly a day that went by that he wasn't on the tennis court "beating the pro". He loved this sport with all his heart. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 7th at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean Township NJ at 11:30 a.m. For condolences, please visit
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020