Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
1400 B Street
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
1400 B Street
Wilmington, DE
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 11:00 PM
The Venue
2409 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE
Tei' Quawm R. Williams


Tei' Quawm R. Williams

Chester, PA - Born in Newark, DE on February 13, 1993; departed this life on April 9, 2019.

Celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B Street, Wilmington, DE. Viewing will be from 2 - 4 p.m.; with formal home going services to follow. Going away party will be held immediately following the service at The Venue located at 2409 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington, DE from 6 - 11 p.m.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
