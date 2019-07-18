|
|
Temin A. Carroll
"Timmie"
Wilmington - Temin A. "Timmie" Carroll, age 64, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 Noon until 1 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 1 pm. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In memory of Timmie's love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
To view full obituary or to sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on July 18, 2019