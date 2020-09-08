Terence N. Walker
33 of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Sheila Walker & his maternal grandmother, Jacqueline Elliott, 3 aunts & 1 uncle.
Terence is survived by his father, Michael Watts; paternal grandparents, George & Viola Watts; 3 brothers; Norman Walker, Cornelius Womack & Michael Dixon, 2 devoted friends, Brandon Repella & Theodore Diaz & a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
