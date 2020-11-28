Teresa Ann "Tracy" Graham
Newark, DE - Teresa Ann "Tracy" Graham of Newark, DE, died of complications from COVID-19 and Lung Cancer at Christiana Hospital on Sunday, November 22 at the age of 71. Tracy was born on November 13, 1949 at Camp Lejeune Military Base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the eldest of three daughters.
In 1967, Tracy graduated from Red Bank High School in Tennessee. She decided to follow in her mother's footsteps and graduated from beauty school in 1968. In 1979, she moved to Delaware, where she built a following of loyal clients as a highly regarded hairdresser and aesthetician at some of the state's top salons. For the last ten years of her career, she worked at Currie Hair Skin & Nails on the Wilmington Waterfront. Tracy loved being a hairdresser and making people look and feel their best.
It is a difficult task to sum up an individual's life in a few lines. Tracy was a vibrant woman who worked hard and enjoyed life in equal measure. She loved to travel and appreciated art, music, and history both at home and abroad. She also loved to garden and took great pride in her beautiful backyard, where she grew flowers, vegetables, and herbs. Tracy was also an excellent cook and was at her happiest making a big Southern-style meal for her loved ones. Her biscuits and gravy were out of this world.
Tracy was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey L. Graham and Mary Eloise (Smith/Graham) Rawlston, her step-father, L. J. Rawlston III, and her nephew, Saleh Kassabieh. She is survived by her daughter, Desiree (Rocky) Gregory; her partner of twelve years, Benjamin Caudill; her sisters, Pamela (L. Robert, Jr.) Phillips and Sandria Graham and her partner, Ronald Halalay; her stepmother Bertha "Dolly" McGee-Graham; her nieces Melissa (Scott) De Lap and Jasmine Kassabieh; her nephew Rex Bledsoe; as well as her three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Tracy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation by visiting http://participate.lcrf.org/goto/tracysteelmagnolia
.