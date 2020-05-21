Teresa S. Austin
Teresa S. Austin

Teresa Austin, age 87 of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020.

She is survived by her three children, Michael Grebe (Sheli) of Middletown, Robin Bednash of Newark, and Donna Erickson (Donnie) of Lewes, Delaware with whom she lived. She also has six grandchildren who she adored, and five great-grandchildren.

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Dennis Catholic Church, P.O. Box 249, Galena, MD 21635.

To view full obituary and send condolences visit Daniels-Hutchison.com.




Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
