Terrance Michael McCormick
Terrance Michael McCormick died peacefully on January 3, 2020, due to complications caused by idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was 72.
Born July 20, 1947, Terry grew up in Wilmington, DE wondering if his twin sister Maureen was the reason he'd never be as tall as his brother Joe. It was an idea that haunted him throughout his formative years at St. Paul's elementary school and Salesianum School.
Terry spent his working life driving trucks so that the rest of us could enjoy the pleasing effects of alcohol. Over those 34 years, he was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 326, and as shop steward fought for his fellow union members during their seemingly endless contract negotiations in the 1990s.
As a single parent, he gamely took on the challenge of raising 2 occasionally difficult boys after the loss of his first wife, Elaine. The result was a years-long sitcom titled "Shake It Off", which won an Emmy for "Funniest Meal Preparations". Upon the show's cancellation, Terry was freed up to replace his sons with a couple of attractive women who were immediate upgrades.
Not one to sit still for too long (unless the Phillies had a double-header), Terry remained active well into retirement. His favorite activities included endlessly frustrating rounds of golf, long walks at Delcastle avoiding the company of strangers, and bartending at Defiance - his home away from home - where he nobly continued his lifelong pursuit of delivering drinks to those in need.
Among the many who will spend the rest of their days mourning the loss of Terry are his beloved wife Diane, (step)daughter Ashley, son Mark and daughter-in-law Leslie, son Keith and daughter-in-law Julia, grandsons Jax & Lane, sister, Bette Ann (Jerome), brother, Gene (Marie), sister-in-law, Barbara and at least 11 stranded Michelob Lights.
The family will be celebrating his life on Saturday, January 11 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Mealey Funeral Home (2509 Limestone Rd). Service will begin at 2 PM. Feel free to come, but "please don't go out of your way". Terry wasn't really a flower guy, so if you feel the urge to spend money, please make a donation in his honor to the Temple Lung Center in Philadelphia, 3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or the Select Specialty Hospital at St. Francis, 701 N Clayton St 5th Floor, Wilmington, DE 19805. Online condolences may be made by visiting www. mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Love ya, Miss ya, Bye.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020