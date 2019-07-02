|
Terrell R. Dixon, Sr.
New Castle - Terrell R. Dixon, Sr., age 48, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 30, 2019.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, from 8-9:45 AM Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd. Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Terrell's life at 10 AM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 2, 2019