Terrence C. McAloon
Claymont - Terrence C. McAloon, age 90, of Claymont, DE, formerly of Bangor, Maine died on March 25, 2019 at Heartland Hospice House.
Mr. McAloon was a graduate of the University of Maine. He was a salesman for the Champion Spark Plug Company for 22 years. Mr. McAloon served in the United States Army. He enjoyed writing and poetry.
Mr. McAloon was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa L. McAloon who died in 2007. He is survived by his sons, John and his wife Patricia, Timothy and his wife Donna (Gatta), his grandsons, Sean and Tyler, and his brother, Richard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church, 10 Old Church Rd., Greenville, DE 19807, on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Friends may visit with the family at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.
To offer condolences, visit:
gebhartfuneralhomes.com
302-798-7726
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 30, 2019