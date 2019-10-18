Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence Kinnard Hancock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrence Kinnard Hancock Obituary
Terrence Kinnard Hancock

Wilmington - Terrence Kinnard (Terry) Hancock, of Wilmington, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 13, 2019. He was born on the 4th of July to John and Helen Hancock.

After graduating from Friends School and Dickinson College, Terrence served in the Army Airborne Division and spent a tour in Korea. He then worked as a stock broker for 51 years, 45 of those as a Senior VP with Morgan Stanley.

Terrence enjoyed sports and played baseball and football as well as ran cross country and road races.

After a near death experience, he explored the meaning of it all and met his Guru, Prem Rawat, who revealed his knowledge of Self and the Light that is in all of us.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Helen Hancock and his sister Patricia Russo. Terry is survived by his wife Diana Hancock; 3 children, Jeff Evans, Melissa Chambers and Tim Hancock, Jr.; 6 grandchildren, Brooke Kosiorowski, Jessica and Abbie Evans, Riley and Teddy Chambers, and Audrey Hancock; and one great grandson, Emmitt Kosiorowski. He is also survived by his sister, Deborah Breck, and mother-in-law, Louise Colatriano.

The family wishes to thank Rachel Rasmussin (Starburst RAR; Healing and Transformation Arts) for her Healing Touch that raised his quality of life in a significant way.

A viewing will be held at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE on Saturday, October 26 from 9:30-10:30 with a service beginning at 10:30. Interment will follow services at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions would be appreciated in his name to either Wilmington Friends School, 101 School Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 or the Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street, S.W., Rochester, MN 55905.

For online condolences, please visit

www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now