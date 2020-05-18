Terri Lynn Bowen
1970 - 2020
Terri Lynn Bowen

Wilmington - Terri Lynn Bowen, age 49, of Wilmington, DE, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on August 2, 1970, she was a daughter of Edward and the late Elinda (Siemers) Dandridge. After graduation from Mt. Pleasant High School, Terri went on to work for BCD Travel, formerly Rosenbluth, where she dedicated the past 30 years as an Immigration Travel Coordinator.

Terri loved travelling where she fulfilled her lifelong dream of visiting Norway. She enjoyed cooking, baking, photography, and most of all, spending time with friends, family, and her beloved four legged companion, Princess.

In addition to her mother, Terri was preceded in death by her sister, Lori Blum. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Amanda and Danielle Bowen; brother, Steven Dandridge; former husband, Charles Bowen; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

All services will be held privately. A memorial service celebrating Terri's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation by visiting https://www2.jdrf.org/.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
