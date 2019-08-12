|
|
Terry Citro Phillips
Wilmington - Terry Citro Phillips, 98 of died peacefully on August 10, 2019 at her home after a short illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12 Noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Shipley and Weldin Roads, Wilmington, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to either Salesianum School, 1801 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19802 or Heartland Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing #110, Newark, DE 19713. Read full obituary on Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 12, 2019