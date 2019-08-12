Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Shipley and Weldin Roads
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Shipley and Weldin Roads
Wilmington, DE
Terry Citro Phillips Obituary
Terry Citro Phillips

Wilmington - Terry Citro Phillips, 98 of died peacefully on August 10, 2019 at her home after a short illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12 Noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Shipley and Weldin Roads, Wilmington, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to either Salesianum School, 1801 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19802 or Heartland Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing #110, Newark, DE 19713. Read full obituary on Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 12, 2019
