|
|
Terry Clifford See
Newark - Age 67, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Born September 8, 1951 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Clifford Earl and Marie (née Tams) See.
Terry is survived by his wife, Brenda Kay See (née Kolb); son, Steven James See (Jaimee); brother, James K. See (Myra); sister-in-law, Kathy Kolb Adair (Lonnie); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Interment will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701 followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 pm at the Newark Senior Center, 200 Whitechapel Drive, Newark, DE 19713.
Cremation Service
of Delaware
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019