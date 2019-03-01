|
Terry L. Brohawn
Wilmington, DE - Terry L. Brohawn, Age 71, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home with his family.
Born in Cambridge, MD, Terry was the son of the late Wallace & Lillian Brohawn. He was a graduate of De La Warr High School in Wilmington. For over 30 years, he worked as a Pipefitter for Local 74 before his retirement in 1999. He also served five years in the Delaware National Army Guard in Wilmington.
Terry will be dearly missed by his wife of 50 years, Linda Brohawn; his daughter, Lesley Allen, her husband, Jeff Allen and his two grandsons, Ryne and Jacob Allen. Also surviving are his brothers, Wallace Brohawn, Jr. (Rose), Michael Brohawn (Paula) and David Brohawn, his sister, Deborah Winder (Charles) and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to the visitation on Monday, March 4 from 4- 6 pm with a brief remembrance following the visitation at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Compassionate Care Hospice, c/o Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or to JDRF, 100 W. 10th St., Suite 1103, Wilmington, DE 19801. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019