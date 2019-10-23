|
Terry (Marie Thérèse) Moore
Wilmington - Terry, age 63, passed away on October 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.
Terry was the daughter of George H. Sr. and Dorothy Thomas Moore. She was a graduate of Conrad High School and Delaware Technical & Community College. She was a Computer Technology teacher at Del Tech and later a Management Analyst for the Colonial School District. Terry was a free-spirited, peaceful, kind and loving sister and friend.
Terry was predeceased in life by her father. She is survived by her mother; eight sisters and two brothers: Dorothy Morley and Richard Conrad, Becky and John Corrigan, Patricia and Thomas Morley, Karen Lutes, Sheila Price, Cindy and Chuck Winchester, George Moore, Jr., Susan and Russell Cahall, Walter and Sue Moore and Sondra and John Thompson; 22 nieces and nephews; 33 great-nieces and nephews; 2 great-great-nieces, and her devoted dog Cooper.
The family would like to thank her friend, Sammy Venuto, for his loving care of Terry.
Services and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE, 19804.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019