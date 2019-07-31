Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Harvest Worship Center
2205 Lancaster Ave.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Harvest Worship Center
2205 Lancaster Ave.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
1953 - 2019
Terry T. Wise Obituary
Terry T. Wise

Newark, DE - Born in Wilmington, DE on February 24, 1953; departed this life on July 27, 2019.

Terry was a loving, caring and giving person. He served in the US Navy for 22 years, where he spent most of those years fighting in the Philippines. He was a strong man and he proved that up until he took his last breath. Terry was respected and loved by many.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Lottie Andrews; two great-fathers, Joseph Andrews, Sr. and James Wise; brother, John Carol, Sr. and sister, Brenda Murray-Wise.

He leaves to cherish his memories, 2 daughters, Angela Graham-Wise and Lottie Wise; 1 grandson, Noah Graham; 1 granddaughter, Alanna Walker; 1 unborn grandson, Terry Walker; 1 brother, Joseph Andrews, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who he loved very much.

Service of celebration will be held 11am, Saturday, August 3, at Faith Harvest Worship Center, 2205 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 9-11am; with formal home going services to follow. Interment private.

Published in The News Journal from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
