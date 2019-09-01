|
The Honorable Peter J. Walsh
Wilmington - The Honorable Peter J. Walsh, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the presence of loving family members.
The son of Joseph Patrick and Mary Bolton Walsh, Judge Walsh was the fifth of six children and grew up in the Price's Run vicinity of Wilmington. While in high school, he met his future wife and the love of his life, Mary Anne, at the Strand movie theatre. Judge Walsh graduated from Salesianum School in 1953, where he developed a life-long love for learning and reading. He attended LaSalle University on a scholarship, graduating magna cum laude in 1957. He then attended the University of Illinois, earning an MS in finance in 1959, before deciding to follow his older brothers into the law. While working as a financial analyst and later as a staff attorney for the SEC, he attended Georgetown University Law School, graduating with an LLB in 1963.
Judge Walsh was admitted to the Bar in 1965. He practiced with Connolly Bove and Lodge, Murdoch & Walsh, and finally Bayard Handleman and Murdoch Firm where he handled business and commercial matters. He became one of Delaware's leading bankruptcy lawyers in the early days of Delaware's bankruptcy practice.
In 1993, Judge Walsh was appointed to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and joined Helen Balick as one of just two bankruptcy judges in Delaware. The ensuing years would see exponential growth in the filing of bankruptcy cases in Delaware and the addition of five judges to handle the heavy caseload. Typically arriving at the office by 7:30 each morning, Judge Walsh enjoyed twenty-two years on the bench before retiring at the end of 2015. In his spare time, he regularly volunteered at the Ministry of Caring in Wilmington and had the good fortune to travel to many international locations with Mary Anne and friends. Known as "Pop-pop" to his grandchildren, he enjoyed boating and spending time with family at their home in South Bethany.
Judge Walsh is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Frugoli Walsh; five children, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Paula Yoon and her husband, Steve and their children, Lara and Eric Yoon; Peter and his wife, Neilli and their children, Mara, Kerry, Liam and Padraic; Brendan and his wife, Tracy and their children, Michael (and his wife, Angie and their children, Blake and Riley) and Elizabeth; Bob and his wife, Susan; Neal and his wife, Lisa and their children, Brett and Brandon.
Judge Walsh is also survived by his sisters, Dora Carr and Pat Walls; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Theresa Taylor and brothers, Joseph and Jim.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin on Thursday, September 5 from 8:30-10:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM. The interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judge Walsh may be made to the Ministry of Caring, 115 East 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801-3209 (https://www.ministryofcaring.org).
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019