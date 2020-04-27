|
|
Thelma Aurand Brandenberger
Greenville - Thelma A. Brandenberger, age 96, known affectionately as TAB, passed away on April 24, 2020 at the Country House where she had lived for 16 years. She was predeceased by her husband Lee C. Brandenberger. She is survived by her daughter Gail Murray Seitz (C.J.) and her son Lee C. Brandenberger Jr. (Diane); her grandchildren Danielle Murray (Rand), Brandon Murray (Chelsea) and Meredith Seitz (Stephen); her great-grandchildren Wylie, Evie, Will and Abigail; and her sister Eleanor Burke.
Thelma spent most of her life in Wilmington, Delaware, where she was employed in the insurance industry. She also enjoyed her second home in Grasonville, Maryland on the Chesapeake Bay. She enjoyed music, especially playing the organ, as well as cooking, sewing, boating, and watching her favorite sports teams. She was very proud of her family, frequently showing pictures to the staff at Country House. She loved her many Scottie dogs.
The family thanks the wonderful caregivers at the Country House and ACTS Hospice. We suggest that memorial contributions be made to ACTS Signature Hospice, 726 Loveville Road, Suite 3000, Hockessin DE 19707. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020