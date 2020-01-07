Services
Thelma Sartin
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Thelma D. Sartin


1926 - 2020
Thelma D. Sartin Obituary
Thelma D. Sartin

Thelma D. Sartin, age 93 of Middletown passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 6, 2020.

Born on October 28, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edgar & Elsie (Eskridge) Deakyne. Thelma graduated from Middletown High School, Class of 1944.

She was married 63 years to Thomas W. Sartin whom preceded her in death in May 2007. Thelma worked side by side with him on the farm and at home. They traveled the eastern U.S. and she kept a detailed journal of each trip. She was very active in the St. Georges United Methodist Church. Thelma loved her family, her church and working outdoors. She was proud to keep track of birthdates and ages of family and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Thelma was also preceded in death by her brother Robert Deakyne.

She is survived by her daughters Linda S. Graham and her husband Rev. Ray F. Graham, and Barbara Kelly, her Grandchildren Ronald Kelly Jr., Glen Williams, Jr., Melanie Thorp, and Rebecca Johnson, Step Grandchildren Nathan Graham, and Erin Fogg, 10 Great Grandchildren, 7 Step Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great Grandson.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 11 am, friends may call from 10 - 11 am at the DANIELS & HUTCHISON Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Interment will be in the Hickory Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Georges United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, St. Georges, DE 19733. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
