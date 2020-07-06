1/1
Thelma D. Thornton
Thelma D. Thornton

Wilmington - On July 3, 2020, our angel, Thelma D. Thornton, made her way to heaven at the age of 93. She was proud to be a homemaker and excelled at sewing and baking while raising four children with warmth and love. Thelma was a devout member of New Castle United Methodist Church her whole life. She dearly loved her husband, Heber (Carson), and they had 60 beautiful years together before he was taken from her. Thelma was the daughter of Phoebe and Olin Moore and had four deceased brothers.

Thelma leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: Carol Thrasher, Linda Swift (Frank), Ken Thornton (Wanda), and Gary Thornton (Judy); 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Foulk Manor South Assisted Living for the exceptional care that was given to Thelma for the last two years of her life and also Vitas Health Care for their valued support these last few months. Thelma will be greatly missed and she will always be loved by all who knew her. May she sleep in heavenly peace.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Thelma's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Glebe Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
