Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma E. Hall


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma E. Hall Obituary
Thelma E. Hall

Hockessin - Thelma E. Hall, age 94, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on April 6, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Charles F. and Edith V. (Harbeson) Wahl. Thelma dedicated her life to family as a loving homemaker.

A talented crafter, Thelma enjoyed making and dressing dolls, crafts of all types and later in life enjoyed painting pictures for her family and friends. She had a large collection of dolls and bears. Always enjoying babies, Thelma was a foster mom to infants from 1964 - 1972. Thelma was a former member of Howard Weston Senior Center and was recently a member of Mid County Senior Center. Devoted to her faith, she was a member of First Alliance Church in Hockessin. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren during the holidays.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Hall; son, Charles Hall; and sister, Lillian Walls. She is survived by her children, Robert Hall (Thelma), Joyce Marando (Scott), Diane Edwards (Cullen); daughter-in-law, Jill Hall; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Thelma's memory to Mid-County Senior Center, 1st Regiment Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 or First Alliance Church, 2145 Graves Road, Hockessin, DE 19707.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now