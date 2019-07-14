|
|
Thelma E. Hall
Hockessin - Thelma E. Hall, age 94, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on April 6, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Charles F. and Edith V. (Harbeson) Wahl. Thelma dedicated her life to family as a loving homemaker.
A talented crafter, Thelma enjoyed making and dressing dolls, crafts of all types and later in life enjoyed painting pictures for her family and friends. She had a large collection of dolls and bears. Always enjoying babies, Thelma was a foster mom to infants from 1964 - 1972. Thelma was a former member of Howard Weston Senior Center and was recently a member of Mid County Senior Center. Devoted to her faith, she was a member of First Alliance Church in Hockessin. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren during the holidays.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Hall; son, Charles Hall; and sister, Lillian Walls. She is survived by her children, Robert Hall (Thelma), Joyce Marando (Scott), Diane Edwards (Cullen); daughter-in-law, Jill Hall; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Thelma's memory to Mid-County Senior Center, 1st Regiment Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 or First Alliance Church, 2145 Graves Road, Hockessin, DE 19707.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019