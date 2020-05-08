Thelma M. (Lyall) Cary
Thelma M. (nee Lyall) Cary

Exton - Thelma M. (nee Lyall) Cary, 94, of Exton, formerly of Glenolden, PA and Georgetown DE, died May 4, 2020. Loving and devoted wife of Charles (Bud ) J. Cary, who died in 2016, she was raised in Norwood and was a graduate of Glen-Nor High School (Interboro). An administrative assistant for the Interboro School District, Thelma was active in many church and community activities including the Red Hats. Devoted to her family, Thelma will best be remembered as loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her children, Carol Anderson of New Smyrna Beach FL, Lynn (William) Hornberger of E. Fallowfield, PA and John R. (Carol) Cary of Selbyville, DE; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 107 S. 17th Ave., Coatesville, PA 19320, preferred. (Arr. Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington) Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us.




Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
May 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Nancy Jackson
Friend
May 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Lyall) Cary Families for the loss of your loved one, Thelma, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
May 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Betty Jackson
Friend
