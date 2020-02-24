Services
Mount Sinai Baptist Church
3079 New Castle Ave
New Castle, DE 19720
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
7:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church,
3079 New Castle Ave
New Castle, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
3079 New Castle Ave
New Castle,, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma M. Freeman


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma M. Freeman Obituary
Thelma M. Freeman

Newark - Thelma (Lee) Freeman, age 78 of New Castle, DE, formally of Chester, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 19, 2020 in the presence of her loving family. She leaves to cherish her, 2 daughters, Crystal Cannon (Preston) & Kastine Saunders (Monroe); 4 siblings, Patricia Leake, Jesse Lee (Christine), Raymond Lee (Signora) and Frances Preston (Larry); 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Allen T. Freeman and daughter, Vanest D. Freeman. Her Celebration of Life Service will be 9 am, Sat., Feb. 29, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 3079 New Castle Ave, New Castle, DE 19720; viewing 7-9 am. Burial in Gracelawn. congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -