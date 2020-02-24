|
|
Thelma M. Freeman
Newark - Thelma (Lee) Freeman, age 78 of New Castle, DE, formally of Chester, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 19, 2020 in the presence of her loving family. She leaves to cherish her, 2 daughters, Crystal Cannon (Preston) & Kastine Saunders (Monroe); 4 siblings, Patricia Leake, Jesse Lee (Christine), Raymond Lee (Signora) and Frances Preston (Larry); 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Allen T. Freeman and daughter, Vanest D. Freeman. Her Celebration of Life Service will be 9 am, Sat., Feb. 29, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 3079 New Castle Ave, New Castle, DE 19720; viewing 7-9 am. Burial in Gracelawn. congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020