Thelma M. Warren
Thelma M. Warren, age 94, passed away November 4, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Thelma was affectionately known to many as "Aunt Thelma". Thelma was born on September 8, 1926 to the late Elmer D. and Anna Mae Warren. She was born and raised in Wilmington and attended George Gray, Warner Junior High and graduated from P.S. duPont High School in 1945. Thelma was employed by the DuPont Company, retiring after 40 years. After retiring she volunteered at Winterthur Museum for 25+ years. She was a generous member of Hillcrest-Bellefonte United Methodist Church. Along with her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her brothers, Lester D. and Randall B. Warren and a sister Marian E. Warren. She is survived by her nephew and caregiver W. Michael Warren, a niece Theresa Wagner, grandnephew Mark D. Warren (Anelia) and grandniece Kathryn L. Antognoli (Joseph), as well as great nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Kimberly's Private Services, with special recognition to Pamela and Taneisha. Along with Elaine Murphy and Sophia Burke. Service and committal will be private. The family request any donations be in her name to Hillcrest-Bellefonte United Methodist Church, 400 Hillcrest Ave, Wilmington, DE 19809. To offer condolences, please visit: Brandywinevalleyfc.com
