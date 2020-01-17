|
Theobald Paul Omlor Jr.
Wilmington - Theobald Paul Omlor Jr., age 79, of Wilmington, DE passed away on January 15, 2020. Ted is survived by his daughter and faithful caretaker, Jodi Lynne Omlor; his brothers: David (Patti), Thomas (Lynn), and George (Lee) Omlor; his sisters: Shirley Masturzo (Bill) and Annie Street (Henry); brother-in-law, John Esch (Vicki); numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: Fay McCall, Dan and Sandy Conner; and his granddog, Ella. Ted was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Marianne, as well as his parents, Sara and Theobald Paul Omlor Sr.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 2-3 PM on Thursday, January 23 at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A memorial service with military honors in celebration of Ted's life will follow at 3 PM. Burial will be private at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020