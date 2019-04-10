|
Theodore "Ted" C. Zutz
Wilmington - Age 86, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.
Ted was a native Delawarean and a 1954 graduate of the University of Delaware where he was a member of ROTC and the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity. Following graduation, he served for two years in the US Army as a Second Lieutenant. Most of that time, he was stationed at Upper Heyford Air Base outside Oxford, England.
After his military service, Ted returned to Delaware and joined his brother, Harry David Zutz, in his insurance brokerage. He learned the business and continued there for 58 years as Executive Vice President until his retirement in 2015.
Ted was devoted to family, friends, and his profession. He felt strongly about community service and volunteered his time and energy with many Delaware agencies.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Kutz Home and Rose Court at Maris Grove for their dedicated and compassionate care.
Preceded in death by his parents, David and Dorothy (nee Schultz) Zutz; brother, Harry David Zutz; and son-in-law, John Tomme; Ted is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sylvia Zutz (nee Hochman); daughters, Donna Zutz-Tomme and Diane Zutz-Cummings (Paul Cummings); grandchildren, Morgan Tomme, Samantha Cummings, Ryan Cummings; sister, Elsie Klein; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be 12:00 pm. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1801 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. Shiva will be observed 3:00 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2019 also at Congregation Beth Shalom. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 or the Resident Care Fund at Rose Court at Maris Grove, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019