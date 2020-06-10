Theodore F. "Ted" Work, Jr.
Wilmington - Theodore F. "Ted" Work, Jr. passed away on June 9, 2020 at Seasons Hospice.
Ted was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Theodore and Shirley Work. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Ted was a life member of Mill Creek Fire Company and a member of Faith Baptist Church. He loved to crab and fish. Ted had his own business called Handyman Services. He loved his family, church friends and his customers.. they became like family to him.
He is survived by spouse, Mary Ann Joyce, daughter, Franny Work, granddaughter, Nevaeh Cruz, daughter in law, Maria Frohlich (Dustin), step daughter, Stephanie Reeves, daughter, Valerie Reynolds, son, Brian Work, and brother, Dennis Work.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions funeral services and burial will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Wilmington - Theodore F. "Ted" Work, Jr. passed away on June 9, 2020 at Seasons Hospice.
Ted was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Theodore and Shirley Work. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Ted was a life member of Mill Creek Fire Company and a member of Faith Baptist Church. He loved to crab and fish. Ted had his own business called Handyman Services. He loved his family, church friends and his customers.. they became like family to him.
He is survived by spouse, Mary Ann Joyce, daughter, Franny Work, granddaughter, Nevaeh Cruz, daughter in law, Maria Frohlich (Dustin), step daughter, Stephanie Reeves, daughter, Valerie Reynolds, son, Brian Work, and brother, Dennis Work.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions funeral services and burial will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.