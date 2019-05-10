Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
1000 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
1000 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Grunza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore "Ted" Grunza


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theodore "Ted" Grunza Obituary
Theodore "Ted" Grunza

New Castle - Theodore "Ted" Grunza, age 75, of New Castle, DE passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Born in Johnstown, PA on November 24, 1943 he was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Andreavich) Grunza. Ted graduated from William Penn High School and worked for Amoco in New Castle for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Krysta McCaslin-Ballam. Ted is survived by his wife of 17 years, Martha A. Grunza; children, Theodore Grunza, Jr. (Anna), Donald Grunza and Loretta Grunza; step-children, Joan Martin (Brian) and Kathryn Juergens; brother, Michael Grunza, Jr. (Jacqueline); 3 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 1 great grandson; and 2 nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ted's memory to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now