Theodore "Ted" Grunza
New Castle - Theodore "Ted" Grunza, age 75, of New Castle, DE passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Born in Johnstown, PA on November 24, 1943 he was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Andreavich) Grunza. Ted graduated from William Penn High School and worked for Amoco in New Castle for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Krysta McCaslin-Ballam. Ted is survived by his wife of 17 years, Martha A. Grunza; children, Theodore Grunza, Jr. (Anna), Donald Grunza and Loretta Grunza; step-children, Joan Martin (Brian) and Kathryn Juergens; brother, Michael Grunza, Jr. (Jacqueline); 3 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 1 great grandson; and 2 nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ted's memory to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.
