Theodore J. Antonelli
Townsend, DE - Theodore J. Antonelli, 94, passed away February 5, 2019. Ted was born in Sheppton, PA on October 12, 1924. He was the son of Theodore and Isabelle Antonelli. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary, and his companion & caregiver of many years, Mary Alice Nagle, his brother, Alfred and sister, Isabelle.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force in WWII, Ted relocated to Delaware where he and Mary raised 3 children. He retired from Texaco refinery in Delaware City. He was happiest when playing his accordion and was often heard at the Delaware Saengerbund to which he belonged for many years.
He is survived by his sisters, Gloria Guydish, Joyce Bradley (Bill) and Roseann Evangelista ( Jerry); children, Sandra Brown (Mike), Theodore Antonelli (Chona), and Carol Antonelli; grandchildren, Lanie Bailey and Angela Antonelli (Phil); and great grandchildren Joseph, Gabe, Izzie and many nieces and nephews,
Funeral will be held on Friday February 15 at Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Rd, Newark DE. 19713. Visitation at 10 am, Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 ( ). To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2019