Theodore L. Hooven
Claymont - Theodore L. Hooven, age 91, of Claymont, DE, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will appear in the News Journal at a later date with the service details.
To offer condolences, please visit: gebhartfuneralhomes.com
Claymont - Theodore L. Hooven, age 91, of Claymont, DE, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will appear in the News Journal at a later date with the service details.
To offer condolences, please visit: gebhartfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.