Theodore L. Hooven
Theodore L. Hooven

Claymont - Theodore L. Hooven, age 91, of Claymont, DE, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Theodore graduated from St. John's Prep High School in Brooklyn, NY. He then joined the Navy and was assigned to the USS John W. Weeks DD-701. Following his time with the Navy, Theodore worked for the New York Telephone Company until his retirement in 1989. Theodore and his wife, Veronica A. Hooven spent their retirement years in Claymont, DE. He was a longtime proud member of the Claymont Fire Company.

Theodore was predeceased by his wife, Veronica A. Hooven on April 20, 2019. He is survived by his children, Kathleen Hooven Knapp of Wilmington, DE, Theodore Hooven of Virginia Beach, VA, William Hooven of Syosset, NY, Joseph Hooven of Virginia Beach, VA, Andrew Hooven of Harrington, DE; 2 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial and interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE will be held privately.

Gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302.798.7726




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart Funeral Home Of Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
