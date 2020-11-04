1/1
Theresa A. Coppol
Theresa A. Coppol

Wilmington - Theresa A. Coppol, age 90, of Wilmington died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Wilmington Hospital.

Theresa worked for Sears, Roebuck & Company for 42 years. She was known for her cooking and could always be found in the kitchen making meals for family events.

Theresa was predeceased by her husband Carmen in 1984. She is survived by her sons Anthony Coppol (Michelle), Francis Coppol (Joanna), and Walter Coppol (Marti); 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 9 from 9:30-10:30 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 with a service at 10:30. Masks are required and admittance may be regulated to conform to local COVID guidelines. Interment will follow the service at Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Theresa's name to the ChristianaCare Caregiver Relief Fund (https://christianacare.org/donors/covid/) or Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12-A Germay Drive, Wilm., DE 19804.

www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
