Theresa A. Coppol
Theresa A. Coppol

Wilmington - Theresa A. Coppol, age 90, life-long resident of Wilmington, DE, died on Monday, November 2, 2020 at WIlmington Hospital. She died of natural causes. Born in Tamaqua, PA, she is survived by her children Anthony Coppol, Carman Coppol, Francis Coppol, Walter Coppol, and Patty Boyer, and nine grandchildren who still refer to her as MomMom. Her legacy will be remembered by her great-grandchildren.

Theresa was predeceased by Carman Coppol, who passed away in 1984. Theresa was a dedicated nurse, who met him through providing care.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 9th, from 9:30am to 10:30am at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home in Wilmington, DE, located at 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 with a service at 10:30. Masks are mandatory and COVID-19 precautions will be taken and strictly adheard to in accordance with the State of Delaware.




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
NOV
9
Service
10:30 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
